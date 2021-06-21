World Coronavirus Dispatch: Anger grows as South Africa battles third wave

UK travel officials set to challenge fourth lockdown warning

As infections led by the Delta variant surge in England, health officials are warning about a fourth lockdown that might be needed this year to contain the spread. However, this is widening the rift between airlines and authorities. Travel officials say around 195,000 jobs will be at risk if curbs continue on overseas travel. They plan to hold events in London in a bid to draw attention to their woes, that have worsened by the lockdowns. It will be interesting to see how Boris Johnson, who until now enjoyed an unflinching support from every section on handling the pandemic, manages the new crisis. The British government signaled that its restrictions will continue and suggested citizens take vacations at home. Read here



Let's look at the global statistics



Global infections: 178,492,010



Global deaths: 3,866,209



Vaccine doses administered: 2,605,578,970



Nations with most cases: US (33,541,984), India (29,935,221), Brazil (17,927,928), France (5,819,088), Turkey (5,370,299).



Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center

China risks isolation in quest for virus origin, Biden aide says

China will risk international isolation if it fails to allow a “real” investigation on its territory into the origins of the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. The goal is to present China with “a stark choice: Either they will allow, in a responsible way, investigators in to do the real work of figuring out where this came from, or they will face isolation in the international community,” Sullivan said in an interview. Read here

Brazil reported one of the highest Covid death tolls in the world

The Covid-19 death toll in Brazil has now surpassed 500,000, behind only the United States, which crossed 600,000 deaths last week. Nearly 18 million people have been infected so far, and the country is averaging almost 73,000 new cases and some 2,000 deaths a day, according to official data. But many experts believe the numbers understate the true scope of the country’s epidemic. Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been heavily criticised for dismissing the threat posed by the virus, despite contracting it himself last year. Read here





Anger in as third wave hits

South Africa, the worst-hit country in the continent, has reported a doubling of new daily cases over the past two weeks, with no sign of the rise slowing. The country has suffered two major waves already. Hospitals and health workers are close to being overwhelmed. Expectations of the government are low, with much anger at a series of corruption scandals involving Covid-19 spending. Despite having many advantages over other African countries, the authorities have struggled. The economic damage wrought by the pandemic has already been severe. Read here