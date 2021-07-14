World Coronavirus Dispatch: Australia had no Plan B, it came back to haunt

How vaccine chaos left a Covid-zero haven locked down and exposed

Australia was once hailed as a Covid-zero haven as it kept the virus at bay for the better part of the pandemic year. This was done through strict lockdowns and shutting down borders even at the hint of infections. But the strategy seems to have run its course as newer, more virulent strains slip through border curbs. And the country had no 'Plan B' to speak of in the fight against the ever-evolving In contrast, rapid vaccinations have allowed other nations to tolerate infections as long as the hopsitalisations and death rates are low. Slowly but surely, many countries are opening up, realising the fact that they can't shut economies forever. But a sluggish inoculation strategy has forced Australia to enforce lockdowns again and again. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics

Global infections: 187,803,426

Global deaths: 4,048,968

Vaccine doses administered: 3,496,448,967

Nations with most cases: US (33,914,922), India (30,946,147), Brazil (19,151,993), France (5,882,945), Russia (5,762,211).

Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center

AstraZeneca, Oxford said to look at adapting vaccine against clot risk

Scientists from and University of Oxford are exploring possibilities to prevent rare blood clots linked to its vaccine, Bloomberg reported quoting an official familiar with the matter. The research, still in early-stages, will delve into whether the shot can be tweaked in any way to reduce or remove the risk of the side effect, though there is no formal program or funding in place for the investigations at this stage. Many countries had earlier suspended the Astra shot after cases of rare blood clots linked to the vaccine emerged. However, the World Health Organization and many other countries later agreed that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks, and that the vaccine can be continued to deployed for use. Read here

As England races to re-open, Scotland is moving cautiously

As England races ahead on its reopening with record vaccinations, its neighbour Scotland is adopting a more cautious approach in easing the rules. The country has seen some 2,000 cases, a drop in the numbers after a rapid rise at the beginning of the month. England will lift all its curbs starting July 19 including voluntary face masking for fully vaccinated. On the other hand, people in Scotland will still be urged to work from home, face restrictions on the size of gatherings and be obliged to wear face coverings in indoor spaces, including public transportation. The difference was most stark on the issue of face coverings which, would remain mandatory in Scotland not just now, but in all likelihood, for some time to come. Read here

warns of ‘chaos’ if individuals mix Covid vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against individuals mixing vaccine shots, and said that such decisions should be left to health authorities. "It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose,” Soumya Swaminathan, the global agency's top scientists said before clarifying that public health agencies can do so, based on available data. Some studies are showing positive results from mixing vaccines, but these are in early stages and need further studies to support them. Read here