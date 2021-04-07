World Coronavirus Dispatch: Brazil deaths hit 4,000 for the first time

Nepal resumes vaccinations, thanks to a gift from China

Three weeks after suspending its vaccination campaign, Nepal has started administering shots again thanks to a gift of doses from China. The Himalayan nation had been depending on vaccines manufactured in neighboring India, but last month India began cutting vaccine exports as the country experienced a surge in cases. Nepal’s vaccination effort ground to a halt, even as infections began to rise again. Last week, Nepal’s other giant neighbor, China, stepped in with a donation of 800,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Sinopharm, a state-owned company. Read more

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 132,534,877 Global deaths: 2,875,876 Nations with most cases: US (30,847,737), Brazil (13,100,580), India (12,801,785), France (4,902,026), Russia (4,554,481). Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center

At the root of your pandemic boredom may be a feeling of loss of control

Even in normal times, boredom is a very common emotion. The causes for it are multifold, but a lack of control over your situation is a common one. Knowing that many of us may not be able to have much control over our movements for at least the next few months, how do we try to alleviate our boredom? Researchers say it’s important to acknowledge there’s no easy fix for our doldrums — so much of what is happening right now is beyond our control, and the vaccines are just beginning to be rolled out, so we may not be able to make big moves just yet. So just accept the situation and sit tight. Read more

Brazil’s daily deaths hit 4,000 for the first time

Brazil’s crisis has worsened further after more than 4,000 daily deaths were reported for the first time since the pandemic began last year. At least 4,195 people were reported to have lost their lives on Tuesday, taking the total death toll – the world’s second highest after the US – to nearly 337,000. Brazil also reported 86,979 new infections. Experts fear a record 100,000 Brazilians could lose their lives this month alone if nothing is done. Despite the growing crisis, Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, continues to resist the idea of a lockdown and downplay the epidemic. “In which country aren’t people dying?” he said last week. Read more

Aegean islands aim to become first fully vaccinated areas of Greece

Tens of Aegean Islands scattered around the Greece are aiming to become the first “Covid-free” areas as vaccination efforts intensify in tourist destinations hoping for an influx of summer visitors. In one of the biggest operational challenges of modern times, authorities have vowed at least 69 islands will be fully vaccinated by the end of April. Under the scheme, conceived with the help of the armed forces, delivery of thousands of vaccines to the islands will be stepped up in the coming weeks. Read more