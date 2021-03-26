World Coronavirus Dispatch: Can vaccine passports save travel industry?

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Authorities must be prepared for 'anti-vaxxers'
'Very worried,' says health ministry on coronavirus surge in Maharashtra
World Coronavirus Dispatch: How virus-laden aerosols flow inside a car
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Coronil only a supplement, says Ayush official
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Common symptoms for Covaxin and Covishield
-
A subdued, socially distanced Olympic torch relay begins in Japan
The much-awaited Olympic torch relay relay kicked off on Thursday in Fukushima, amid fierce debate over whether games should go on in the face of coronavirus and rising costs. More than three dozen people, including about 20 celebrities, have withdrawn from the relay so far. Japan is seeing the relay as triumphant moment, highliting the country's recovery from 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that ravaged Fukushima and other parts of northeastern Japan. However, the celebrations were subdued, and were carried out under a number of restrictions. Read here
Vaccine passports: Can they save travel?
With the arrival of mass vaccination campaigns against coronavirus have come new ideas about how the vaccines could slowly allow societies to reopen. At the center of that was the debate over vaccine passports, a certificate or badge issued by governments to those vaccinated so that they can travel without restrictions. Many argue that showing proof of immunity will restart cross-border travel and if implemented in workplaces, the feeling safety leads to higher productivity. However, there is another section, voicing concerns and rightly so, about dividing the world by half in terms of vaccinated and not so. They feel that the poorer countries will be left behind as they don't have resources to get their population vaccinated as fast as some of the rich countries do. Read here
With misinformation, vaccine hesitancy ruling in parts of Serbia
Much to the surprise of everyone, Serbia has raced ahead in its vaccination programme delivering more than 31 jabs for every 100 people. However, the misinformation around vaccination is so ripe that authorities are finding strong resistance still in some areas of the country. Polls show that hesitancy to get the jab is a significant force. Once supply of doses outstrips demand, how do you convince sceptical communities to be vaccinated? As coronavirus cases climb again, its president said “I am begging you people, call to get the vaccine, we have them and we will have them even more, i am begging you like a God, take it.” Read here
EU leaders push back against bloc's plans to halt Covid vaccine exports
Concerned over vaccine supply chains, European Union leaders from countries like Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Sweden have pushed back against any revisions to the use of new powers to block Covid vaccine shipments to countries with better jab coverage such as the UK. On Wednesday the European commission updated its export authorisation mechanism to allow officials to block shipments to countries with a high level of vaccination coverage or those that restrict exports through law or in their contracts with suppliers. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU