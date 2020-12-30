World Coronavirus Dispatch: Covid smashed human illusion of immortality

China's vaccine conundrum
China is preparing for its mass immunisation drive on a war-footing, but there is only problem. Barring Sinopharm, which released the trial data for its vaccine, most makers haven't put out late stage trial results, showing whether the shots are effective and safe. China has already vaccinated a million, and plans to inoculate 50 million people by February. Many vaccines are in Phase 3 trials, and have not revealed enough information before moving ahead. Scientists are sceptical the vaccine makers in the country have side-stepped many established practices in order to catch up with global peers in vaccine race. Read here
New variant does not cause more severe illness
As scientists rush to try and understand the nature of the new coronavirus variant first detected in Britain and spreading to many countries, a new study has showed it doesn't cause more severe illness. The hospitalisation rates or the mortality differences were statistically not significant. The researchers also found that the UK strain is unlikely to cause more re-infections. Another study had earlier found that the variant is 56 per cent more transmissible. Countries had moved fast to cut travel links from Britain after the new variant was reported. Many including Canada, Japan, India and US have detected the cases of new strain. Read here
Covid is reshaping death, and maybe life
That the once-in-a-century pandemic has left a heavy toll behind, is an understatement. As much as one may want to look at the data that keeps adding up day after day as mere numbers, the virus has changed the we see death forever. Millions have died, alone, in isolation, in hospitals and some at home, while trying to make sense of what was happening to them. The deaths were sudden and devastating. Death, which was once hidden, came out in the open, and reached our streets, even some of our homes. The story argues: "Our illusion of immortality, an anomaly in human history, is at least temporarily shattered" Read here
China's vaccine diplomacy' seems to be working for now
China's coronavirus vaccine diplomacy seems to be working for now as Egypt announced that it will start vaccinating medical workers, with Sinopharm’s shots. There are concerns around lack of transparency from China over data not being put out from late-stage trials, but the country is confidently pushing ahead with its “vaccine diplomacy” – using its cheaper options and availability to build bridges with countries in the Middle East and north Africa. Sinopharm has announced that its candidate had a 79 percent efficacy rate in interim late-stage trials. Read here
Long Read: Forecasting the world in 2021
After a pretty daunting year for everyone and everything, what does 2021 offer and will it be any different than the current year? The story forecasts the events that will shape the world next year. As countries roll out vaccinations, will the majority of the world be inoculated? The answer is no. Will there be an end to the pandemic? the clear answer is no. Will there be an independence referendum in Scotland? What does Joe Biden's presidency looks like? The writers try and dissect these issues and predict many other events in this riveting piece. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU