World Coronavirus Dispatch: Experts question WHO probe into virus origins

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: How Covid-19 vaccine efficacy helps to get an idea of protection
COVAX gains access to 2 billion doses of vaccines for 190 member economies
World Coronavirus Dispatch: J&J announces final stage trials of vaccine
First in line for vaccine should be those over 65, not frontline workers
Covid-19: The last thing India needs in 2021 is to repeat disasters of 2020
-
Why Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine is a game changer
Even though Johnon & Johnson's single-dose vaccine isn't as efficacious as peers such as Moderna and Pfizer, the public in general and health officials see it as superior. There are a few reasons for that. For one, the single dose comes with extra convenience--there will be no anxiety and setting reminders about another shot. And public health officials are enthusiastic about how much faster they reach a single shot to vulnerable communities that might not otherwise have access to a vaccine. Read here
Let's look at the global statistics
Global infections: 115,618,088
Global deaths: 2,569,422
Nations with most cases: US (28,827,140), India (11,173,761), Brazil (10,793,732), Russia (4,241,970), United Kingdom (4,213,764).
Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center
Some scientists question the WHO probe into pandemic’s origins
A small group of scientists are calling for an inquiry that is independent of the World Health Organization (WHO) experts, into the origins of the pandemic. While many researching the origins of the virus continue to assert that the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic almost certainly began with a leap from bats to an intermediate animal and then to humans, other theories persist and have gained new visibility with the WHO-led team of experts’ recent visit to China. Read here
Nasdaq wipes out 2021 gains after dovish Powell comments
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down nearly 10 per cent from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term US bond yields even as there is a decline in new coronavirus cases. A decline of 10 per cent from its February record high would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533 per cent after Powell's comments, which did less to assuage concerns of rising yields. Read here
Calls grow to prioritise Italy's priests for Covid vaccination
Calls are growing in Italy to prioritise the vaccination of priests against Covid-19 as the death toll among members of the clergy, many of whom have assisted and comforted the sick since the beginning of the pandemic, approaches 270. Dozens of religious groups and priests have in recent weeks expressed support for a call for priests to be prioritise from the archbishops of multiple churches. A writer and journalist for the Italian Council of Bishops’ press agency has tallied the victims in his recently published book, Covid 19: Priests on the Front Line, and he put the death toll among priests at 265. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU