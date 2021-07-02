World Coronavirus Dispatch: FPIs fret over virus revival, dump ASEAN stocks

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: What we know so far about India's vaccination drive
Sub-African India
Decision in 3 working days after foreign Covid-19 vaccine firms apply
Govt fast-tracks Covid-19 fight, to start vaccination for 18+ from May 1
World Coronavirus Dispatch: A look at ASEAN's GDP forecasts for 2021
-
Six fully-vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles, world's most-vaccinated nation
Seychelles, the country of a little over 98,000 people, had rushed to inoculate most of them in a bid to reopen tourism, the mainstay for its economy. However, infections began climbing in May and there are no signs of subsiding, mainly on account of the highly-contagious delta variant. Recently, the coronavirus has killed six fully-vaccinated people in the country that has inoculated a greater proportion of its people than any other nation. Of those, five had taken Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, and one had been given Sinopharm. Read here
Foreign investors dump ASEAN stocks
High expectations that inoculations will reopen economies and kickstart the recovery in Southeast Asian nations are being dashed for now as countries struggle to contain the Delta variant. In line with the trend, Foreign funds are dumping Southeast Asian equities for bonds that have attractive yields. Slow vaccine rollout could mean that the selloff is likely to continue. Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia had combined outflows of $2.7 billion from their equities in the April-June period, the biggest exodus since the quarter ended September 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Read here
Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against Delta variant, firm says
The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant, even eight months after inoculation, the company said in a release. It said that, both studies conducted for finding the efficacy of the vaccine against Delta variant, had been submitted for online publication. One of those studies has been accepted for publication in a scientific journal. Both studies are small, and the researchers said they had released the results early because of intense interest from the public. Read here
World watches UK’s race between vaccine and virus
The world is keenly watching the United Kingdom, a leader in vaccination against coronavirus, and probably not for the first time as to how the pandemic unfolds in the country in coming months. There is a great interest worldwide to learn from what happens in the UK. Most obvious is how the Delta variant spreads in the population and what impact different vaccines, and different levels of vaccination, have on cases, hospitalisations and deaths. Countries looking on will want to know who are the people needing hospital care, who needs mechanical ventilation, who dies, and in what numbers. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU