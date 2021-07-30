World Coronavirus Dispatch: Israel offers Pfizer booster jab to the 60-plus

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
People show enthusiasm, queue up for vaccination at Tamil Nadu hospitals
-
Another 291 million people won’t have enough to eat this year
Global hunger will surge by about a third this year, driven by continuing income losses from the pandemic, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The department’s annual assessment of food security in 76 middle- and low-income nations that are past or current recipients of US food aid estimates an additional 291 million people in those countries won’t have enough to eat in 2021. That comes on top of a huge spike in hunger last year as the pandemic unleashed economic distress. Read here
Let's look at the global statistics
Global infections: 196,631,596
Global deaths: 4,199,002
Vaccine doses administered: 4,001,521,825
Nations with most cases: US (34,751,033), India (31,572,344), Brazil (19,839,369), France (6,142,282), Russia (6,138,969).
Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center
China says it has made alternative proposal for virus origin probe
China says it has put forward alternative parameters for a second probe into the origins of Covid-19 that should span multiple countries, in Beijing’s latest move to counter a push by the US for a deeper investigation into the theory the virus leaked from a Wuhan lab. China, from where the coronavirus that caused the pandemic first emerged, submitted a counterproposal for how the second phase of the World Health Organization’s study should be conducted, foreign ministry spokesman told a regular press briefing in Beijing. He didn’t specify when or to which body the proposal had been submitted. Read here
European Union pulls ahead of US in vaccinations
The 27 member states of the European Union altogether have now administered more coronavirus vaccine doses per 100 people than the United States, in another sign that inoculations across the bloc have maintained some speed throughout the summer, while they have stagnated for weeks in the US. EU countries had administered 102.66 doses per 100 people as of Tuesday, while the US had administered 102.44. This month, the European Union also overtook the United States in first injections; currently, 58 percent of people across the bloc have received a dose, compared with 56.5 percent in the United States. Read here
Israel to offer Pfizer Covid booster shots to people over 60
Israel’s prime minister has announced that the country would offer a coronavirus booster shot to those people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel, which launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives earlier this year, the first country to offer a third dose of a western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale. The decision comes at a time of rising infections and signs that the vaccine’s efficacy dwindles over time. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU