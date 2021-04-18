World Coronavirus Dispatch: Last million global deaths came in just 3 mnths

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: Red Fort incident planned by BJP, says Kejriwal at farmers' rally
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
-
As Covid death toll passes 3 million, a weary world takes stock
The total number of deaths due to the deadly coronavirus has reached a staggering 3 million worldwide as countries struggle to put up with multiple waves. The global pace of deaths is accelerating, too. After the coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the pandemic claimed a million lives in nine months. It took another four months to kill its second million, and just three months to kill a million more. As the United States and other rich nations race to vaccinate their populations, new hot spots have emerged in parts of Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. Read here
In a bid to curb the virus, Zimbabwe releases hundreds of prisoners
Zimbabwe released at least 320 prisoners from its jails to ease congestion in the country’s notoriously overcrowded jails as a second wave of the coronavirus devastates the country. The move comes amid growing allegations that a government crackdown has sent dozens of activists, journalists and opposition leaders to prisons. Most of those released had been convicted of non-violent crimes, but were being held in one of the country’s largest prison facility, and it is known for overcrowding and unsanitary conditions. Read here
J&J scientists refute idea that vaccine's design linked to blood clots
Scientists at Johnson & Johnson refuted an assertion in a major medical journal that the design of their vaccine, which is similar AstraZeneca's, may explain why both have been linked to very rare brain blood clots in some vaccine recipients. In a letter on New England Journal of Medicine, J&J scientists refuted a case report published earlier this week in the same journal that the rare blood clots "could be related to adenoviral vector vaccines." Scientists with J&J's Janssen vaccines division pointed out that the vectors used in its vaccine and the AstraZeneca shot are "substantially different" and that those differences could lead to "quite different biological effects." Read here
Which European countries have fared worst in the pandemic?
Now that a year has passed since the pandemic began, it is a good time to assess which countries have performed the worst. In last June, England topped the table with the highest “relative age-standardised mortality rate” (7 per cent) among 21 European countries. But by the end of the year, positions had changed. Poland, which did not see increased mortality in the spring, suffered large fatalities from October onwards and now topped the table (total relative rate of 12 per cent), with Spain second (11 per cent). This year has seen a steady decline in deaths in the UK, while the Covid death rate in Italy and France is 10 times that of the UK. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU