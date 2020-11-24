World Coronavirus Dispatch: Lessons from Japan on post-pandemic recovery

to demand proof of Covid vaccination from flyers

The breakthrough of several candidates has raised hopes for resumption of internation travel next year. In this context, Australia's flagship carrier is likely to press for a Covid vaccination proof for international travellers boarding its planes once the shots are rolled out. The airline's chief said, he will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft. Read more...

Let's look at the global statistics Global Infections: 59,192,123 Change Over Yesterday: 525,876 Global Deaths: 1,396,673 Nations With Most Cases: US(12,420,872), India(9,177,840), Brazil(6,087,608), France(2,195,940), Russia(2,096,749) Source: John Hopkins Research Center

Malaysia to shut plants of Top Glove

Alarmed over record spike in infections, Malaysia will temporarily shut some factories of Top Glove Selangor state. The move will allow workers to undergo screenings and quarantine. The government had imposed restrictions on the dormitories in the state, a move the company said will affect 5,700 workers, or 27 per cent of total employees. The fresh closures come when the stock is under pressure paring its spectacular rally this year to about 370 per cent. Read more...

Expat hubs turn their backs on skilled foreign workers

A devastating pandemic, that forced a recession, coupled with a tinge of nationalism has made life miserable for skilled foreign workers globally. Ironically, they were once hailed as leading contributors to the growth of companies. From US to financial hub Singapore to Kuwait, countries are forcing companies hire more locally and imposing stricter visa rules for foreign workers. In Singapore, may companies are under govt scrutiny for not selecting foreign workers and not giving locals enough priority. The virus has accelerated the trends building before the pandemic as local angst about issues of opportunity, housing and infrastructure increased to include foreigners high on the skill chain. Read more

Shanghai outbreak traced to cargo from North America

A outbreak in Shanghai has been traced to two cargo handlers who cleaned a container that had just arrived from North America. Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Shanghai’s Pudong International airport, one of the world’s busiest transport hubs, amid chaotic scenes caused by a sudden decision to test airport staff. The virus outbreak is largely under control in China, but authorities have warned of the possibility for new outbreaks as the weather gets colder. Read more

How a handful of scientists developed Oxford at breakneck speed

Half-a-dozen scientists with a body of experience under them stepped up to the challenge of delevoping a for at breathtaking speed. Among the group, Prof Sarah Gilbert, had worked on many experimental vaccines starting with malaria, and a shot for flu. Another scientist, Prof Adrian Hill, was a pioneer in trials for Ebola vaccine. The Oxford research was built on research led by Hill and Gilber on a virus that causes common colds in chimpanzees. Read more

Long Read: Lessons from on how to live with low rates and inflation after pandemic

Following global financial crisis, interest rates fell to zero in Europe and the US, and inflation was grounded even during recovery. Most developed economies are likley to experience more or less the same situation in the aftermath of pandemic. In this context, Japan's fascinating experience for decades offer a template for how a society can live in an environment of prolonged low interest rates and inflation. The story looks back at what exactly happened to 30 years ago when the rest of the world was booming and how the nation fought (a banking crisis in the 1990s, a stagnation in 2000s and ageing demography in 2010s) back from unique problems and offers insights on what nuanced lessons can developed nations draw. Read more...

The business of crowds in Covid era

In Covid era, companies around the world scrambled to put in place social distancing norms and keep their employees safe. But for those in business of crowds, it became much harder to embrace the new normal. For one, the live-event industry cannot run their business without crowds. Be it an exhibition or a live concert or a soccer clash, live events are no fun without if people can't mingle. Many live concert organisers have gone online, but with little success. Soccer stadiums have desperately tried to emulate pre-Covid match expericences by filling up the stadiums with mannequins, others have piped in sound, added cardboard cut-out or CGI spectators and so on... From what we have seen for the last eight months, tf the exhibitions industry looks stable and sport is heading for disruption, live music combines both trends. Read on...