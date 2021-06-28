World Coronavirus Dispatch: Millions in Brazil not turning up for 2nd dose

bans alcohol, shuts schools to curb virus surge

will move to level-4 restrictions, the second-highest level of curbs as the country battles a deadly wave, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. In a televised address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there will be a ban on alcohol and public gatherings, and that schools will be shut for 14 days. The tighter restrictions threaten South Africa’s nascent recovery from its worst contraction in a century last year, when gross domestic product shrank 7 per cent. The country's situation has been worsened by a slow vaccination campaign, with only 2.7 million of the nation’s 60 million people either fully or partially inoculated. The Beer Association of said it is seeking legal advice on the ban, which it said will be the “death knell” for businesses and jobs. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 181,096,913 Global deaths: 3,923,105 Vaccine doses administered: 2,889,195,874 Nations with most cases: US (33,625,036), India (30,279,331), (18,420,598), France (5,831,972), Turkey (5,409,027). Source: John Hopkins Research Center

World’s rich steer superyachts to Greece after reopening

The wealthy are traveling like never before to Greece, which has inoculated almost 37 per cent of its population. The country reopened to foreign tourists on May 14 with no quarantine required, provided visitors have a vaccination certificate or proof of a negative Covid test. But not everyone is happy about that. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron recently criticised Greece and other tourism-dependent nations for freely accepting visitors who have been inoculated with less-effective Chinese and Russian vaccines. Read here

Millions in are missing their second vaccine dose

Millions of people in are missing their second doses of Covid-19 vaccine, further complicating a campaign already marred by supply shortages and allegations of graft. Some 4.1 million Brazilians had not returned for their second shot as of June 1, according to data compiled by researchers who are following the vaccine rollout. This represents nearly 16 percent of those eligible for a second dose. The reasons for people missing their second dose are varied, but experts warn that a large number of people with only partial protection could set back Brazil’s already troubled vaccination effort. Read here

UK military chiefs self-isolate after head of army catches Covid

The defence secretary and six of the UK’s most senior military commanders have been forced to self-isolate after Gen Sir Nick Carter, the head of the armed forces, tested positive for The Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement to the Guardian that Carter, chief of the defence staff, had tested positive for Covid-19. The Labour Party accused the government of falling short of its duty to protect members of the armed forces. Read here