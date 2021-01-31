World Coronavirus Dispatch: New vaccines less effective against SA variant

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The dangerous race for vaccine approval
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Australia halts local vaccine over HIV concerns
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Ministries gear up for Jan 16 vaccine roll-out
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The baffling surge in Ireland's cases
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
-
Grey sadness in Paris, the city of lights
Once the city of noise and light, Paris's streets remain silenced and dimmed now. Once bustling restaurants are now subject to frequent shutdowns. This report in the New York Times talks about how a grey sadness has settled over the city like fog. The museums, the tourist-filled riverboats, the Seine, the sidewalk terraces offering their pleasures at dusk, the movie theaters, the casual delights of wandering and the raucous banter have all vanished. Life is monotonous. There’s really nowhere to go... Paris is not the only city enduring such crisis, but each city changes in its own way and how Paris did so evokes a sense of sadness. Read here
Let's look at the global statistics
Global infections: 102,632,290
Global deaths: 2,221,202
Nations with most cases: US (26,074,881), India (10,746,174), Brazil (9,176,975), Russia (3,808,348), United Kingdom (3,806,993).
Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.
EU makes a sudden and embarrassing U-turn on vaccines
The European Union's vaccination programme is consistently under fire for many reasons, since it approved the shots--first, for its slow roll-out of vaccines in the member nations. The latest is its decision to block the export of vaccine shipments across the Irish border into Britain. The bloc had come under harsh criticism from Britain, Ireland and the World Health Organization when it announced plans to use emergency measures under the Brexit deal to block Covid-19 vaccines. Read here
Biden team scrambles to find 20 million vaccine doses Trump failed to track
The Biden administration has spent its first week in office trying to find 20 million vaccine doses in the pipeline between federal distribution and administration at clinic sites, when a dose finally reaches a patient’s arm. The Trump administration’s strategy pushed the response to the coronavirus pandemic to individual states and omitted pipeline tracking information between distribution and when the shot is actually administered, Biden administration officials told Politico. The lack of data has now forced federal health department officials to spend hours on the phone tracking down vaccine shipments, the news website reported. Read here
Two new vaccines have less efficacy against South African variant
Two new coronavirus vaccine reportedly are less effective against South African variant, early clinical trials suggested. The are vaccines from Novavax and Johnson & Johnson. Novavax vaccine had reported 50 per cent efficacy in preventing coronavirus among South African's while the UK trials showed it had as much as 89 per cent efficacy. Johnson & Johnson's single shot vaccine had 66 per cent efficacy in a large-scale trial that was done in three continents. In the US, which recorded its first cases of the South African variant this week, the vaccine’s efficacy was 72 per cent, but it was just 57 per cent in South Africa, where the new variants constituted 95 per cent of the cases in the trial. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU