World Coronavirus Dispatch: Risk of getting Covid from surfaces overblown

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Ministries gear up for Jan 16 vaccine roll-out
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The baffling surge in Ireland's cases
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The dangerous race for vaccine approval
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Authorities must be prepared for 'anti-vaxxers'
India Coronavirus Dispatch: What happens in a vaccination dry run?
-
US drug regulator clears Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine
The US drug regulator (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine against coronavirus for emergency use, making it the third shot for the country as it races against time to vaccinate as many people as possible. In clinical trials across the world, J&J's vaccine showed showed 85 per cent efficacy against severe forms of Covid-19 and 100 per cent efficacy against hospitalisation and death. The company said it would provide the United States with 100 million doses by the end of June. Read here
Indonesia to allow companies to buy vaccines for employees
In a first in the world, Indonesia has allowed private companies to purchase vaccines to inoculate their workers and families. This can co-exist with the government vaccination programme, according to the new rules. The government hopes it will enable the country to reach herd immunity faster and speed up reopening of the economy. The rules say that the vaccines private firms buy should be different from those available in the public programme like Sinovac. This means the private players need to buy shots from different firms like Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. Read here
Ireland's anti-lockdown protesters clash with police
Hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets in Dublin protesting against lockdown steps and clashed with the police. Over 20 were arrested during the clash. Ireland’s premier has slammed the “thuggish behaviour” and attacks on Irish police. After the arrests, authorities are speeding up prosecutions. Fixed charge notices were issued to a number of people. As Covid infections rise, Ireland is in its ninth straight week of level-5 curbs, which have been dubbed the strictest. Read here
Risk of catching Covid from surfaces overblown, say experts
When the news of a mysterious virus causing pneumonia began emerging and coronavirus started spreading across the world, authorities, people and experts were paranoid about touching surfaces. People began cleaning everything and kept at it for months. Disinfection was the buzz world. Just over a year later, experts say the risk of virus spread from surfaces isn't as big a factor as once feared. Although surface transmission is not impossible, people can be less anxious about cleaning something 20 times a day, they say. Close-contact aerosol spread is the driver in Covid-19 transmission, primarily when an infected person is in close contact with another person and transmits small liquid particles [droplets and aerosols] containing the virus, especially when they cough and sneeze. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU