World Coronavirus Dispatch: The case for showing proof of immunity

Demand for ultra-cold freezers soars

Governments around the world are scrambling for ultra-cold freezers to ship vaccines and as a result demand is soaring. Moderna vaccine which is currently under review requires -20 degree Celsius for six-month storage and the Pfizer needs to be kept at -70 degree Celsius temperatures. Suppliers are ramping up annual production to meet the massive demand. The orders for ultra-cold freezers had more than trebled in the last three months of the year compared with pre-pandemic levels. Other than larger hospital-sized units, many suppliers have also received a spike in orders for smaller freezers for use in pharmacies. The ultra-cold freezer technology combines two independent compressors to achieve lower temperatures. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics

Global infections: 68,226,512

Change Over Yesterday: 608,081

Global deaths: 1,556,816

Nations with most cases: US(15,164,886), India(9,735,850), Brazil(6,674,999), Russia(2,492,713), France(2,363,197).

Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.

Trump admin refused Pfizer's offer to get the US more doses

Even as Pfizer almost halved vaccine doses supply this year, the NYT reports that Trump administration lost the opportunity to get the US more vaccine jabs. According to officials, the US govt had refused the vaccine maker's offer to sell additional doses when the vaccine was in clinical trials. The refusal meant that other countries have rushed to secure more doses from pharma giant. The US will get 100 million doses as part of billion dollar agreement reached months ago. The European Union has secured 200 million doses following months of negotiations. Read here

In Pictures: UK's largest immunisation drive in history

Led by a 90-year-old woman, the UK became the first country to start vaccinating its population with the Pfizer vaccine. Care home workers, staff and the elderly began receiving the dose on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the country's history. The UK approved the jab ahead of United States and European Union, a move that has pressured both regulators to move quickly to review the vaccine data. Read here

Japan prepares $700 billion stimulus

Japan is readying a $706 billion stimulus, that includes support to contain the virus and revive economy. To help deal with the pandemic, the government will add more hospital beds and expand medical care capacity. The stimulus will also be used to support restaurants that were asked to reduce working hours. The government will continue to offer subsidies for companies that relocate offshore capacity to Japan. Small and midsize enterprises that change business formats too will have access to subsidies. Read here

Thailand uses drones for border surveillance

Illegal infiltration from Mayanmar border is threatening Thailand's containment strategy as infections were detected among those who crossed the border. The country is now stepping up border surveillance with drones and ultraviolet cameras. Thailand-Myanmar border is one of the key challenges for authorities to curb infection risks as the 1,500-mile boundary runs through mostly mountainous forests and uninhabited areas, making it difficult for surveillance. Military, police and volunteers have also been deployed to enforce stricter control of border areas. Read here

Vaccine Passports could help life to return to normal, but experts urge caution

As countries start rolling out vaccines, there is growing debate about whether people who get vaccinated should get "proof of inoculation." Many, including an essay in Lancet made a case in favour of passports suggesting governments consider special wristbands, apps or certificates so individuals can show they have been vaccinated. Those in favour say, if people who got vaccines show proof, life could return to normal as businesses open with confidence and international travel resumes. But experts argue it might be too soon to say how long the lasts and how effective the vaccines will be at reducing transmission. Then there is an ethical dilemma about whether it is right to divide citizens on their vaccination status. The idea to show proof of isn't new. Travelers to more than a dozen countries including Ghana and Nigeria, for example, are required to show proof of vaccination against yellow fever before they are issued a visa. Read here

Specials

When will Asia get vaccines?

With UK kicking off West's vaccination drive and the United States, European Union set to follow within days. As focus turns to Asia, many countries are at various stages on the road to vaccination. Pfizer has tested its vaccine on 44,000 people in six countries, but only 5 per cent of them have Asian links. Asian nations are conducting seperate trials to prove efficacy and safety of vaccines. While many secured deals with vaccine makers, some like Singapore, are assessing the efficacy and suitability of vaccines and others are still weighing their options. China, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand all have deals for millions of doses from Astrazeneca. It is almost given that initial batches from drugmakers are likely to serve the company's domestic market and other leading markets such as the US and UK. The European Union is expected to come next, followed by the rest of the world, including Asia. Read here