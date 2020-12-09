World Coronavirus Dispatch: The case for showing proof of immunity

-
ALSO READ
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
Covid-19 Factoid: India, US, Brazil account for half of global cases
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Tracing scientists' efforts in a brutal year
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate nears 75%, fatality rate at 1.86%
Covid-19 Factoid: India scales another peak in daily case additions
-
Demand for ultra-cold freezers soars
Governments around the world are scrambling for ultra-cold freezers to ship coronavirus vaccines and as a result demand is soaring. Moderna vaccine which is currently under review requires -20 degree Celsius for six-month storage and the Pfizer needs to be kept at -70 degree Celsius temperatures. Suppliers are ramping up annual production to meet the massive demand. The orders for ultra-cold freezers had more than trebled in the last three months of the year compared with pre-pandemic levels. Other than larger hospital-sized units, many suppliers have also received a spike in orders for smaller freezers for use in pharmacies. The ultra-cold freezer technology combines two independent compressors to achieve lower temperatures. Read here
Let's look at the global statistics
Global infections: 68,226,512
Change Over Yesterday: 608,081
Global deaths: 1,556,816
Nations with most cases: US(15,164,886), India(9,735,850), Brazil(6,674,999), Russia(2,492,713), France(2,363,197).
Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.
Trump admin refused Pfizer's offer to get the US more doses
Even as Pfizer almost halved vaccine doses supply this year, the NYT reports that Trump administration lost the opportunity to get the US more vaccine jabs. According to officials, the US govt had refused the vaccine maker's offer to sell additional doses when the vaccine was in clinical trials. The refusal meant that other countries have rushed to secure more doses from pharma giant. The US will get 100 million doses as part of billion dollar agreement reached months ago. The European Union has secured 200 million doses following months of negotiations. Read here
In Pictures: UK's largest immunisation drive in history
Led by a 90-year-old woman, the UK became the first country to start vaccinating its population with the Pfizer vaccine. Care home workers, healthcare staff and the elderly began receiving the dose on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the country's history. The UK approved the jab ahead of United States and European Union, a move that has pressured both regulators to move quickly to review the vaccine data. Read here
Japan prepares $700 billion stimulus
Japan is readying a $706 billion stimulus, that includes support to contain the virus and revive economy. To help deal with the pandemic, the government will add more hospital beds and expand medical care capacity. The stimulus will also be used to support restaurants that were asked to reduce working hours. The government will continue to offer subsidies for companies that relocate offshore capacity to Japan. Small and midsize enterprises that change business formats too will have access to subsidies. Read here
Thailand uses drones for border surveillance
Illegal infiltration from Mayanmar border is threatening Thailand's coronavirus containment strategy as infections were detected among those who crossed the border. The country is now stepping up border surveillance with drones and ultraviolet cameras. Thailand-Myanmar border is one of the key challenges for authorities to curb infection risks as the 1,500-mile boundary runs through mostly mountainous forests and uninhabited areas, making it difficult for surveillance. Military, police and volunteers have also been deployed to enforce stricter control of border areas. Read here
Vaccine Passports could help life to return to normal, but experts urge caution
As countries start rolling out vaccines, there is growing debate about whether people who get vaccinated should get "proof of inoculation." Many, including an essay in Lancet made a case in favour of immunity passports suggesting governments consider special wristbands, apps or certificates so individuals can show they have been vaccinated. Those in favour say, if people who got vaccines show proof, life could return to normal as businesses open with confidence and international travel resumes. But experts argue it might be too soon to say how long the immunity lasts and how effective the vaccines will be at reducing transmission. Then there is an ethical dilemma about whether it is right to divide citizens on their vaccination status. The idea to show proof of immunity isn't new. Travelers to more than a dozen countries including Ghana and Nigeria, for example, are required to show proof of vaccination against yellow fever before they are issued a visa. Read here
Specials
When will Asia get vaccines?
With UK kicking off West's vaccination drive and the United States, European Union set to follow within days. As focus turns to Asia, many countries are at various stages on the road to vaccination. Pfizer has tested its vaccine on 44,000 people in six countries, but only 5 per cent of them have Asian links. Asian nations are conducting seperate trials to prove efficacy and safety of vaccines. While many secured deals with vaccine makers, some like Singapore, are assessing the efficacy and suitability of vaccines and others are still weighing their options. China, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand all have deals for millions of doses from Astrazeneca. It is almost given that initial batches from drugmakers are likely to serve the company's domestic market and other leading markets such as the US and UK. The European Union is expected to come next, followed by the rest of the world, including Asia. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU