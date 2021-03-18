World Coronavirus Dispatch: European countries 'on brink' of third wave

-
European countries on the brink of a third wave: Experts
Large parts of Europe are at the start of a third coronavirus wave, experts have said, with warnings that the decision to pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over health concerns is likely lead to a rise in cases and a high number of deaths as more contagious new variants account for the majority of cases. A sluggish vaccine programme, hampered by a shortage of supplies, has already been far slower than expected in the Europe. Cases have increased in Italy. On Tuesday, Poland announced a three-week partial lockdown from this weekend. Germany’s incidence rate has risen to 88.8 per 100,000 over seven days and so on. Read hereWhat is the impact of vaccines on long Covid
Scientists are studying the potential effect of vaccines on long Covid symptoms. But as of now, there are only anecdotes. Besides those who report feeling better after the shots, many people say they have experienced no change and a small number say they feel worse. Even doctors are divided on the potential outcome. Some say the vaccine may be a good antidote to long Covid, while other stress the fact that it is too early to come to any conclusion.
However, a small British study, which is not yet peer reviewed, showed that eight months after people were hospitalised for Covid, those who were vaccinated experienced improvement in more long Covid symptoms than those who weren’t yet vaccinated. Read here
WHO and European Commission urge countries to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine
The World Health Organization and the head of the European Commission urged European countries to use the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and expressed confidence that it was safe, as investigations continue into unusual cases of side effects that led several countries to pause administering the shots. The head of the WHO’s vaccines department said cases of blood clots reported among millions of Europeans who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine were rare. And, she said, it was not unusual that some of those vaccinated should suffer blood clots resulting from other health conditions. No causative link has yet emerged between the vaccine and blood clots or severe bleeding. The European Union’s top drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, is expected to give its assessment of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday. Read here
France probes new, potentially evasive Covid variant
Scientists are investigating a new coronavirus variant that has been detected in western France that may evade testing more successfully than other versions. However, early analysis did not suggest the mutation was more contagious or more deadly than earlier versions of the virus. Scientists want to understand if the variant can hide from testing after several of the patients delivered negative PCR tests and returned a positive result only from samples taken from blood or deep in the respiratory system. Eight cases of the new variant were identified in a cluster in a western France hospital. International agencies have been alerted to the discovery of the new variant. Read here
