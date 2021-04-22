World Coronavirus Dispatch: Weekly global cases set another fresh record

New cases worldwide a new weekly record: WHO

New cases across the world have set a fresh record last week with more than 5.24 million new cases, according to the World Health Organization. The previous high was in January when 5.04 million new cases were reported. The latest surge is being driven largely by a resurgence in India, where it reported nearly 300,000 new cases on Wednesday alone. The rate at which new coronavirus-related deaths are being reported is also accelerating, according to the WHO. More than 83,000 deaths were reported last week, compared with 76,000 the week before. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 143,865,299 Global deaths: 3,058,657 Nations with most cases: US (31,862,401), India (15,930,774), Brazil (14,122,795), France (5,436,229), Russia (4,673,699). Source: John Hopkins Research Center

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines safe for pregnant women: Study

During the clinical trials of the vaccines, pregnant women were excluded. That left patients, doctors and experts unsure whether the shots were safe to administer during pregnancy. Now in an early analysis of safety data, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have found no evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines pose serious risks during pregnancy. The findings are preliminary and cover just the first 11 weeks of the US vaccination program. But the study, which included self-reported data on more than 35,000 people who received one of the vaccines during or shortly before pregnancy, is the largest yet on the safety of the coronavirus vaccines in pregnant people. Read here

Has the pandemic changed our sleep habits?

Over a year into the coronavirus pandemic, lack of social interaction and months of stress have left many feeling exhausted. The most pressing question in the current times that many have been asking is that whether the pandemic has in any way affected bedtime routines of people around the world? In this podcast, experts dive deep and explore whether that is the case and if so why is that happening. Read here

Australia and New Zealand grapple with vaccine rollout

Despite the victories won over coronavirus in the past year, Australia and New Zealand are struggling with vaccine rollouts. Australia’s sluggish pace of delivery – blamed on a series of mistakes by the government and overseas supply delays – has prompted estimates that the country won’t return to normal levels of international travel until 2024. New Zealand – which started to vaccinate in February – has to date administered a first dose to just 4.5 per cent of eligible people. Read here