World Coronavirus Dispatch: WHO says virus still growing exponentially

Britons ask: Are lockdowns finally finished?

One of the most stringent lockdowns in the world came to an end in Britain and people are rejoicing the fact that they can slowly get back to some sort of normalcy. Friends reunited, and families shared a meal at outdoor cafes for the first time in months. It's completely a different scene around the world with the virus still rearing its ugly head in many parts. UK entered its first lockdown in March last year and there were series of restrictions in form or the other for almost a year to contain the outbreaks. As people flock to restaurants and gather outside, there is widespread hope that there is no going back. Read here

Let's look at the global statistics Global infections: 136,056,956 Global deaths: 2,936,768 Nations with most cases: US (31,197,872), India (13,527,717), Brazil (13,482,023), France (5,119,585), Russia (4,589,209). Source: John Hopkins Research Center

Study bolsters the case that antibody drugs can protect against Covid-19

An antibody cocktail developed by the drug maker Regeneron offered strong protection against Covid-19 when given to people living with someone infected with the coronavirus, according to clinical trial results. The drug, if authorised, could offer another line of defense against the disease for people who are not protected by vaccination. The findings are the latest evidence that such lab-made drugs not only prevent the worst outcomes of the disease when given early enough, but also help prevent people from getting sick in the first place. Read here

Covid pandemic still growing exponentially, WHO says

The world health organisation (WHO) painted a grim picture of the pandemic despite 700 million doses vaccines being administered around the world. Led by confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measure, the is still growing exponentially worldwide, the global health agency said. It reported nearly 4.4 million infections in the last week, the seventh straight week of rising numbers. “The pandemic is a long way from over. But we have many reasons for optimism. The decline in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped,” said the agency chief Tedros. Read here

African health workers left without Covid jabs as scanty supplies dwindle

Less than 2 per cent of the total vaccine doses administered globally were given in Africa and health workers and frontline staff struggle to get vaccinated due to scanty supplies. Fewer than 1.3 million doses have been given to the continent’s 1.3 billion people so far. Only a handful of African countries believe they will be able to immunise their frontline healthcare workers over coming months, and the vaccination of general populations may not be completed for several years, leaving hundreds of millions of people vulnerable. There are now fears of a third wave. Read here