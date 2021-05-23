World Coronavirus Dispatch: Why more children are dying in some nations?

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: Red Fort incident planned by BJP, says Kejriwal at farmers' rally
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
-
Britons reject Boris Johnson’s call to take 2 Covid tests per week
Boris Johnson’s government has always maintained that mass testing is the key to the UK getting back to normal, after suffering one of the worst death tolls from coronavirus in the world. However, the number of rapid tests for coronavirus being carried out in England fell to just over five million per week at the start of May, from a high of 7.6 million in the week to March 17 when schools reopened after the winter lockdown. This is despite a government campaign calling on members of the public to test themselves twice weekly at home. The rapid test total has fallen for three weeks in a row in England, which has a total population of about 56 million people. Read here
US CDC ramps up research on highly contagious variant from India
US health officials are ramping up their surveillance of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in India as experts warn that under-vaccinated areas in the US could become hot spots for the mutation. While US cases attributed to the B.1.617 variant currently sit below 1 per cent, the growth rate remains unclear due to the small sample size. Meanwhile, one science group said the strain could be as much as 50 per cent more transmissible than B.1.1.7, the variant that emerged from the UK. It was first seen in the US in late December, and is now dominant nationally. Read here
Germany suspends travel from the UK amid concerns of a variant’s spread
Germany is banning most travel from Britain amid concerns about the spread of a coronavirus variant first discovered in India. German citizens and residents will still be allowed to enter the country from Britain but will be required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. The move came just days after Britain reopened its museums and cinemas and resumed allowing indoor service in pubs and restaurants. Many people in Britain have been looking forward to traveling abroad in the coming months, and Spain is set to welcome visitors arriving from Britain without a coronavirus test. Read here
Children with Covid: why are some countries seeing more cases – and deaths?
Why is Covid-19 infecting and affecting children so severely in some countries like Brazil and Indonesia but not in others, to the point where some countries may forgo vaccinating children for the time being? While more research is needed, experts say there are several factors playing a role. One is that diagnosis of Covid-19 in children is coming too late, when children are already severely unwell and treatment is more difficult. While most children seem to have asymptomatic to mildly infections which could be managed at home, there is a growing number of severe cases in children. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU