World Coronavirus Dispatch: China rolls out Covid vaccine passports

Papua New Guinea forced to wait for vaccines as virus spirals out of control
Papua New Guinea is rocked by the vaccine hesitancy despite the country facing unrestrained spike in infections. The rumours in social media that citizens are immune to the virus even without the vaccination has had authorities scratching their heads. PNG is not expected to receive the vaccine at least until next month even as the infection surge is forcing hospitals to shut their doors on the patients. By global standards, the number of confirmed cases in PNG is low: 1,670. But fewer than 50,000 tests have been carried out across PNG – population nearly 9 million – for the entire pandemic, and the actual rate of infection is higher. Read here
Sputnik vaccine’s backers demand an apology after an E.U. official likens it to ‘Russian roulette
Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V supporters have demanded an apology from the head of European drug regulator, who compared the vaccine to a Russian roulette. The episode highlighted a deepening rift between Russia and the West over accusations of belittling each other’s vaccines. Three member countries — Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia — have approved or are considering approving Sputnik V. The head of European Medical Agency said that they should hold off until her agency finishes reviewing the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Moving ahead before that, she said, was "somewhat comparable to Russian roulette." Read here
Italy reaches 100,000 coronavirus deaths
Italy surpassed a grim milestone of 100,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, with an addition of more than 300 in the previous 24 hours. The tally was crossed one year after former Prime Minister Conte announced a national lockdown, as the country became the first in the West to be severely affected by the virus. The country is currently facing a large wave of coronavirus infections driven by new variants. Intensive care units are filling up, and the government is scaling up restrictions across the country. Read here
China rolls out vaccine passport, aiming to revive foreign travel
Vaccine Passports, where those who have been vaccinated will have a badge or proof from the government for traveling without restrictions, are the next flashpoint in response to the coronavirus countries among countries. The idea is that it helps in resuming international travel, open workplaces and employees can feel safe when they know that everyone beside them is vaccinated. Even as the world is debating the idea, China went one step further and launched the passports in a bid to travel foreign travel. Read here
