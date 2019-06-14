World Cup 2019: Rain may play spoilsport for teams, but not ICC's finances

A no-result because of rain washing out matches could make the difference between qualification to the semi-finals or otherwise, but the International Cricket Council (ICC), organisers of the Cricket World Cup, may not suffer much of a financial loss.

The ICC is protected by rain insurance cover, which means it will be compensated for the refunds it is required to pay to ticket holders as applicable. There’s a 100 per cent refund to ticket purchasers if less than 15 overs have been bowled in a match, and a 50 per cent refund if play has taken place between 15.1 over and 29.5 ...