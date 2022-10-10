World Mental Health Day: Know all about theme, history and significance

Every year on October 10, nations and organisations across the world observe Day to raise awareness about issues and mobilise efforts and support towards it.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), each year, around 12 billion working days are lost to depression and anxiety, which costs the global economy around $1 billion. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an increase of 25 per cent in anxiety and depression worldwide.

The rise in social and economic inequalities, protracted conflicts, violence, and public health emergencies are further threatening progress towards improved well-being of people across the globe, says the WHO.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, an estimated one in eight persons in the world was living with mental disorders.

One in seven people from India between 1990 and 2017 has suffered from mental illness such as depression, anxiety, and other severe condition, according to a WHO report.

History

Day was first observed on October 10, 1992, by the World Federation for Mental Health. initially did not have any specific theme and was observed with an aim for advocacy and educating people. However, as the campaign gained popularity, in 1994 was observed with the theme of “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World.”

Over the years, the theme of World Mental Health Day has been Women and Mental Health (1996), Children and Mental Health (1997), Mental Health and Human Rights (1998), and Mental Health and Ageing (1999).

This year, the theme of mental health day is “Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority”.