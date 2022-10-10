JUST IN
World Mental Health Day: Know all about theme, history and significance
Why clean air comes at a premium under a central plan to reduce pollution
5th ISA Assembly to focus on energy access, security and transition
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till Oct 11
Cloudy weather in Bengaluru; most Karnataka dists to receive rain till Tues
Second-highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi drags temp margin to record low
IMD gives yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra for next 3 to 4 days
What is 'click chemistry' that won chemist trio 2022 Nobel Prize?
Cloudy weather in Delhi; rain in next 4-5 days to keep temp normal
Private UP hospitals to display pictures, contact details of doctors
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
Indian politicians mourn Mulayam Singh Yadav's death, condolences pour in
Business Standard

World Mental Health Day: Know all about theme, history and significance

Every year on October 10, nations and organisations across the world observe mental health day to raise awareness about mental health issues

Topics
World Mental Health Day | Mental health | health care

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Every year on October 10, nations and organisations across the world observe Mental Health Day to raise awareness about mental health issues and mobilise efforts and support towards it.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), each year, around 12 billion working days are lost to depression and anxiety, which costs the global economy around $1 billion. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an increase of 25 per cent in anxiety and depression worldwide.

The rise in social and economic inequalities, protracted conflicts, violence, and public health emergencies are further threatening progress towards improved well-being of people across the globe, says the WHO.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, an estimated one in eight persons in the world was living with mental disorders.

One in seven people from India between 1990 and 2017 has suffered from mental illness such as depression, anxiety, and other severe condition, according to a WHO report.

History

World Mental Health Day was first observed on October 10, 1992, by the World Federation for Mental Health. World Mental health Day initially did not have any specific theme and was observed with an aim for advocacy and educating people. However, as the campaign gained popularity, World Mental Health Day in 1994 was observed with the theme of “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World.”

Over the years, the theme of World Mental Health Day has been Women and Mental Health (1996), Children and Mental Health (1997), Mental Health and Human Rights (1998), and Mental Health and Ageing (1999).

This year, the theme of mental health day is “Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority”.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on World Mental Health Day

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 11:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.