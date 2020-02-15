World moving towards modular model of education: Anant Agarwal, edX founder

Circuits and Electronics is one of the most popular courses at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Until recently, the course was offered twice a year to around 100 students each time. In 2012, this course was offered through edX, an online course provider set up jointly by Harvard and MIT.

More than 155,000 learners from 120 countries enrolled, and over 7,500 completed the course that year. It would have taken MIT professors over 35 years to teach so many students on campus! Since then, edX has grown by leaps and bounds, both in terms of reach and the courses on offer. The ...