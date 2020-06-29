Covid-19 Factoid: World took just six days to add one million new cases

The global confirmed case count has breached the 10 million mark, of which over 500,000 people have already succumbed to the infection and almost 5.5 million patients have managed to beat the virus and recover.

Back home, in India, the number of reported cases stands at 528,859, adding almost 20,000 new cases in a single day. The death toll in India has crossed 16,000 and over 300,000 patients have recovered so far.

Here are some data points on the extent of the pandemic:

#1. It just took six days to add 1 million new cases globally

The global cases tally has now crossed the 10 million-mark and it just took six days to add the latest 1 million new cases. It took 72 days to register the first 1 million cases and the rate of growth in adding new cases has been increasing since then.





#2. Over 3 per cent of the total population of Qatar has been infected by Covid-19

The current case tally for Qatar stands at over 94,000, which accounts for 3.4 per cent of the total population of 2.8 million, the highest share of infected population among the top 20 countries, going by total reported cases. Qatar is followed by Chile where around 1.4 per cent of its population got infected. Among these countries, India has the lowest share of infected population - 0.04 per cent. The US, which has the highest number of reported cases, has a share 0.8 per cent of its population being Covid-19 infected.



#3. Haryana' confirmed cases surge 5x

Among the most affected Indian states with more than 10,000 confirmed cases, Haryana witnessed the biggest jump - 5x growth - in its cases tally. Haryana is followed by Telangana and Delhi, which saw over 3x growth in confirmed cases since 1st June. Maharashtra, which has the most number of reported cases, saw a 135% or 1.35x growth, lower than the national average of 1.77x or 177 per cent.



