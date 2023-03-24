World Tuberculosis Day 2023: Its historical significance, symptoms, cure

March 24 is observed as to raise awareness about the impact of tuberculosis worldwide. This annual event commemorates the date in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes tuberculosis (TB).

It acts as an opportunity to reflect on medical science's progress in the fight against the disease and refocus on the commitment to eliminate it. In addition, also serves as a wake-up call, as tuberculosis is not merely a health disorder but also a social issue since malnutrition and poverty contribute to the spread of the disorder.

The 2023 theme is "Yes! We can end TB!". The theme intends to inspire hope and action from high-level leadership and swift adoption of World Health Organization's guidelines. It also aims to encourage investments towards developing more effective medication, accelerate actions, and empower multisectoral collaboration to tackle tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis: How does it spread

Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that most often attack the lungs. Tuberculosis is curable and preventable.

According to information available on WHO's official website, TB is spread from person to person through the air. When people with lung TB cough, sneeze, or spit, they propel the TB germs into the air. It takes only a few of these germs to become infected.

WHO says that about one-third of the world's population has latent TB. In other words, these people have been infected by TB bacteria but have yet to fall ill or feel the impact.

Symptoms and Treatment

A person with TB is likely to develop associated symptoms, which include cough, fever, night sweats, weight loss etc. The impact may be mild for several months. This can lead to a delay in seeking medical attention and result in transmitting the bacteria to others.

An infected person can infect another 10–15 people over the course of a year. According to the WHO, TB can kill two-thirds of patients without proper treatment.

Since the dawn of the 21st century, 53 million lives have been saved from TB. A proven and tested treatment can cure tuberculosis in 6 months. Most TB cases can be cured with proper medical care.





According to the government's India TB report 2022, India witnessed a 19 per cent increase in 2021 compared to the previous year in TB patients' notification—the total number of incident TB patients (new and relapse) notified during 2021 was 1,933,381 as opposed to that of 1,628,161 in 2020.

Eighteen Indian states have committed to ending TB by 2025 by formally implementing State-specific Strategic Plans and have gone a step ahead to devise a District-specific Strategic Plan.