World will need a new template of globalisation after Covid-19: PM Modi

The crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality, and humanity, Prime Minister said on Monday at a video-conference of leaders of the (NAM).



The prime minister said humanity is facing its most serious crisis in many decades and that NAM can help promote global solidarity as it has often been the world's moral voice. “To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive,” he said.





He also said that the world will need a new template of post the Covid-19 phase.“Covid-19 has shown us the limitations of the existing international system. In the post-Covid world, we need a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality, and humanity," the prime minister said. Without giving any direct reference or naming any country, Modi also said: "Even as the world fights Covid-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses. Such as terrorism. Such as fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries.”

The prime minister said India has supplied medicines to around 120 countries, including 59 members of NAM, in the wake of Covid-19 despite domestic requirements.