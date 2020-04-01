Our financial position is too strong to cut salaries of govt employees: UP

Amid reports of some states deciding to cut the salaries of their government employees following the lockdown and consequent impact on finances, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday announced it would neither cut nor defer the salaries of all government employees.

“It is a big challenge for us. However, owing to the steps taken by the state government during the past three years to boost economy and increase revenues, not a single bill was pending for payment on March 31,” UP additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told the media here this evening.

The state’s financial condition is strong to overcome the challenges posed by the lockdown, he noted.

Awasthi informed that the chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, had said when the state was appealing to the private sector not to cut the salaries of their workers then the government should also not deduct the salaries of its employees.

Recently, the Adityanath government had formed a committee headed by ACS finance to suggest measures to steer the state’s economy through the challenges posed by The panel would draft an action plan to strengthen the state’s economy in the backdrop of the tough economic costs of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state government has formed a special cell in the state information department to keep a tab on fake news, especially social media, regarding coronavirus.

“The Supreme Court and the Centre have issued directives regarding the circulation of fake news. The state government has a zero tolerance policy against fake news circulating on the social media platforms and strict penal action would be taken,” Awasthi warned.

Meanwhile, the UP Police have filed 6,594 FIRs and booked 20,581 persons under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defying the lockdown orders pertaining to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Besides, 58 cases have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) against 94 persons pertaining to the black marketing or hoarding of goods across the state.

He said 5,261 check barriers had been put up to enforce the lockdown, while Rs 3.43 crore had been collected in fine from the offending vehicle owners.

However, the government has allowed for the movement of trucks carrying goods to normalise the availability of essential commodities and other products.

So far, 113 positive coronavirus cases have been identified in UP, of which 17 had been discharged after treatment, while the remaining patients, who are said to be normal, are convalescing in different hospitals without requiring intensive care unit (ICU) support.

Currently, 8 coronavirus testing labs are functioning in UP and three more will join the league after the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, 1,734 community kitchens are functioning and they had distributed more than 0.6 million food packets yesterday.