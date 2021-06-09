WTO panel to begin talks on patent waiver for coronavirus vaccines

-
A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel has agreed to begin text-based negotiations to take forward India and South Africa’s proposals on patent waiver for Covid-19 vaccines and drugs.
The development comes in the backdrop of a two-day meeting of the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) council that concluded on Wednesday.
The chair has suggested reaching a conclusion by July 21, when the General Council is scheduled to meet. Meanwhile, India will engage with all members on line-by-line text negotiations, a person aware of the matter said. There was no objection on the matter from any member nation to move to text-based negotiations.
In October last year, India and South Africa had submitted a joint proposal for waiving some sections of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement, including copyrights, patents, to help more countries, especially middle and low income nations to access vaccines, amid the Covid-19 crisis. Some developed nations such as European Union, Australia, the UK among others have opposed the proposal.
A revised proposal was submitted last month. According to the revised proposal of the 62 co-sponsors, the waiver should be in force for at least three years from the date of the decision on the matter.
The deadline to conclude negotiations will be at the end of July, the person added.
