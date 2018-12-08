Xavier University Bhubaneswar to offer AI, analytics courses from 2019

To keep up with the needs of the industry, Xavier University, (XUB), has launched courses in (AI), business analytics and data science & analytics, admissions for which will be offered in 2019. While the course in AI will be a two-year full-time Master of Technology (M Tech) programme, students keen to pursue data science and analytics will get a Master of Science degree after two years.

Similarly, the one-year full-time executive MBA in business analytics (EMBA – business analytics) programme is designed for working executives and practicing managers. It is as rigorous as the two-year full-time MBA.

The programme is for four terms, and the participants will be on campus for about one academic year.

The minimum requirement for admission to the programme of EMBA is a three-year bachelor’s degree in a science discipline or a four-year engineering degree or a five-year dual or integrated degree in engineering and technology from a recognised university, with at least 55 per cent marks.

Similarly, a candidate must have at least three years experience in executive capacity in an organisation of repute in the public, private or non-governmental sector. Self-employed persons with minimum five years experience, after obtaining a qualifying degree, are also eligible for the course.

“The rolling out of these unique courses are aimed at getting our youths future-ready. We are looking at an intake of 50-60 students for M Tech in AI depending on the quality and similar numbers for Masters in Data Science. For executive MBA in business analytics, the intake will be around 30 to 40,” said father Paul Fernandes, vice-chancellor of

is also rolling out courses in executive MBA in Agri Business Management and Masters in Urban and Regional planning, the classes of which start in 2019.

The new varsity, which started functioning in 2013, is jointly promoted by the Odisha Jesuit Society and Xavier Institute of Management, (XIMB).