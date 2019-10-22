XLRI Jamshedpur achieves 100% placement for summer internship in two days

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has been able to get summer internship assignments for all the 361 students in its 2018-20 batch within two days, with the highest stipend offer at Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

The Summer Internship Process (SIP) saw participation from 86 recruiters, including 11 first-time recruiters such as Bain & Co, Amazon, NIIF, PhonePe, Udaan, Shell, Diageo, Ola, Adani, Rupeek, and Kornferry.

While the average stipend rose to Rs 1.2 lakh a month from Rs 1.07 lakh last year in SIP, the median stipend offered was Rs 1.2 lakh per month as well. The highest stipend was offered in the BFSI sector.

The maximum number of offers came from sales & marketing sectors, followed by BFSI and consulting.

Sales & marketing and the BFSI sector made up 40 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, of the roles offered to Business Management students. Consulting firms extended offers to 16 per cent of the candidates.

Other roles included niche functions in analytics, product management, business development, brand management and strategy.

However, it was the e-commerce segment, led by Amazon, which saw the highest jump in intership offers. Incidentally, Amazon made the highest number of offers among the regular recruiters such as The Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, P&G, Aditya Birla Group, ITC, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, Mahindra & Mahindra and Citibank.

“This has been a good year for summer recruitments. The brand has raised the bar for placements in B-schools in the country,” said P Christie, director at XLRI- Xavier School of Management.

Primarily known for producing professionals specialising in the HR field, such roles were offered by firms like P&G, Mondelez, Nestle, RB, Colgate Palmolive, RPG, Accenture, ITC, Udaan, PhonePe, Reliance, Ola, Bajaj, Coca Cola and CISCO Mars, among others. HR roles offered also included recruitment, HR consulting and HR analytics.

Consulting was a big draw this year with participation of firms such as The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Co, AT Kearney, Accenture Strategy, EY, PWC, Kornferry, KPMG and Aon.

In the BFSI space, Citibank, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, NIIF, RBS, DBS, Axis Bank and Axis Capital, and ICICI Bank offered interships to the students.

The roles offered in the BFSI space were front-end investment banking, global and corporate banking, wealth management, global markets and retail banking.

From the FMCG, Telecom and Media fields, P&G, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Mondelez, ITC, RB, Colgate Palmolive, Asian Paints, Samsung, Philips, Coca Cola, Marico, Mars, Pidilite, GSK, Dr Reddy’s stood out as top participants. Also, companies like Star, Airtel and Vodafone Idea had offered roles.

Roles in General Management were offered by conglomerates such as TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra, Reliance Industries, RPG, Capgemini ELITE, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, ACT and others.

Steel giants like Tata Steel and JSW also participated in the process along with regular recruiters from the automotive sector such as Bajaj.