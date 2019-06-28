Y V Subba Reddy, the man who presides over the world's richest shrine

On June 21, Y V Subba Reddy took a 12-km walk and entered through the Vaikuntam Queue Complex of the Tirumala Balaji Temple at Tirupati as a common pilgrim. Inside the temple, he performed several rituals with his family.

A few hours later, he walked out a VVIP, freshly anointed as the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), a statutory body that manages one of the richest temples in the world. But this was a story not without controversial plot twists. Reddy, 59, trekked on foot to reach the shrine and participated in the elaborate tulabharam — an offering of ...