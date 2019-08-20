Yamuna breaches danger mark; death toll mounts to 37 in north India

Delhi

Delhi CM on Monday urged people in low-lying areas to move to temporary shelters set up by the administration Traffic on Old Bridge was closed by the administration as breached danger mark

According to a Delhi government official, the river was flowing at 205.36 metres on Monday evening, just above the danger mark of 205.33 metres

The flows through six districts of Delhi where low-lying areas are prone to flooding

Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh surveys flood-hit regions of Rupnagar district in Punjab, Monday, Aug 19, 2019.

Flood-like situation prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana where the IAF rescued nine people from flooded areas

The water level in the Bhakra dam crossed its permissible limit

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Monday took stock of the flood situation in the state and announced Rs 100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures in the affected areas as he described the deluge as “unprecedented”

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh





A view of a damaged bridge over the swollen Beas river following heavy monsoon rain in Kullu district, Monday, Aug 19, 2019.

Heavy rain battered Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, claiming 37 lives so far

Till now, the overall loss has been Rs 574 crore in Himachal Pradesh, according to a state government spokesperson

“Ten bodies have been recovered from rain-hit areas of the district (Uttarakashi in Uttarakhand) so far while six are still missing," Disaster Management Secretary Amit Negi and IG SDRF Sanjay Gunjyal said

Maharashtra

Loan waiver for farmers, new houses for those who lost their dwellings built under the PM Awas Yojana in the recent deluge are among some measures announced by the state government

Uttar Pradesh

According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Auraiya and Jalauna in Badaun