Year-long farmers' stir against three acts finally comes to an end

The more than a year-long farmers’ agitation on Delhi borders formally came to an end today with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspending the protests following a written letter from the government clarifying all the points of discord, including an assurance to continue with the current system of Minimum Support Price (MSP), had been settled. The SKM leaders said in a joint press conference that protest sites across the country will start winding up on December 11 after holding a victory rally to mark the occasion. Eyewitness said already, in several of the major protesting sites of Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur borders, have started pulling down the semi-permanent structures and are traveling back home. Some of the big community kitchens are also being dismantled. “On January 15, the SKM leaders will again meet to review the promises made by the government and will keep on the pressuring the government by meeting every month to monitor the progress made on the promises,” Balbir Singh Rajewal, a prominent leader of the SKM and President of BKU (Rajewal) told reporters. “This is not the end as the movement is just suspended,” Rajewal added. The Centre on its part in a letter signed by the agriculture secretary agreed to most of the clarifications raised by the protesting including their participation in the proposed committee to broad base MSP, immediate withdrawal of all cases lodged against protesting in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. That apart, the letter also talked about an in-principle agreement by UP and Haryana governments for compensation to the protesting farmers on the lines of one given by Punjab, amending the draft electricity act only after consultation with SKM leaders and also making stubble burning a non-criminal offence. The foundation for ending the over year-long protests against the three farm acts was laid down November 19, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a sudden turn of events announced the repeal of the three farm acts in a televised address on the occasion of Gurupurab, one of the holiest days for the Sikh community. Modi in his address had also announced the formation of a committee composed of representatives from Centre, states, agriculture experts and farmers’ unions to make the mechanism effective. Thereafter, the government moved quickly to first get legislation to repeal the acts passed from the cabinet and then approved by both houses of Parliament. The acts which were brought with much fanfare as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Package in June 2020 after the first COVID lockdown have been mired in controversy since the beginning with a section of growers seeing them as an assault on the MSP-based procurement system while some others felt that they will deal a body blow to the current Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs). The protesting farmers also alleged that Acts were a way to open the door for big corporations to get into farming. States such as Punjab have been against the laws on the grounds that the laws were an affront on state’s power Of the three, the first called The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act-2020, sought to provide an ecosystem for farmers and traders to sell and buy outside the designated mandis, without disturbing the existing mandi structure and without any tax or levies on the. This was being done by categorizing the entire area outside the mandi everywhere across the country as a trade area. A designated mandi is a regulated wholesale market, which is governed by the rules of the respective state where it is situated. The markets are called APMCs (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees) from the Act which governs them. Studies show India has around 8000 such regulated markets and 22,000 sub-markets, which are governed by some sort of regulation. The second act was called the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the third was an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act —2020. The second Act, which is also called the Contract Farming Act provides framework for contract farming agreements between farmers and buyers’ entities, while the amendment to the EC Act exempted certain agriculture commodities from the purview of the Act and restricts the Act’s applicability only in case of extraordinary circumstances that include an abnormal increase or fall in prices of the commodities. Thousands of farmers have been camping on the streets of Delhi since the last more than a year in protest against the laws and also demanding a legal guarantee on The agitation, which started as stray protests in some villages of Punjab against the three farm marketing acts passed by Parliament in June 2020, gathered steam over time and spread to other parts of the country, including neighbouring Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The protests reached a crescendo when thousands of farmers from Punjab and elsewhere marched towards the capital Delhi late last year and decided to block the main entry points once they were denied entry. The Centre, on its part, held 11 rounds of discussions with the protesting farmers and even offered to amend some of provisions without much success, as the protestors struck to their main demand of repeal of the acts. The violent events of January 26 2021, when scores of agitating farmers deviated from a fixed tractor rally route and forced entry into the main thoroughfares, leading to pitched battles with the police, was seen as a big setback for the stir but the forced eviction of Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and his emotional outburst revived the sagging morale of the agitators. And within days, western Uttar Pradesh became the new epicenter of the protests, which shifted from Punjab and Haryana. In between, the Supreme Court intervened and decided to constitute a high-powered panel of experts to study the three laws and suggest a way forward. The panel was rejected by the protesting farmers as it consisted of people known to have favoured the laws in some forum or the other. The panel submitted its report to the apex court in due course but little has been heard about the same since, so much so that one of the panel members wrote a letter to the Chief Justice requesting him to make the report public. Latest Government Offered SKM leaders will be part of the panel being constituted to ensure for farmers, while the current state of MSP based procurement will continue as it is. State governments of UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana will immediately take steps to withdraw cases against all farmers. Centre will also withdraw all cases against protesting farmers under various Central laws and urge other states to do the same. States of Haryana and UP have in-principle agreed to provide compensation to dead farmers on the lines of Punjab Changes in draft Electricity amendment will be made after consulting SKM leaders Stubble burning has already been decriminalized

2020 15 May: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces three farm laws as part of the Covid packages 5 June: The Modi government promulgates ordinances on three farm laws 27 September: President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to the bills, Bills notified and become laws 26 November: Farmers reach various borders of Delhi and gherao the city, set up encampments 11 December: A faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union moves the Supreme Court against the three farm laws 30 December - 5 January 2021: Multiple rounds of talks between farmers and government remain inconclusive. 2021 12 January: Supreme Court keeps the implementation of the three farm laws in abeyance and sets up a four-member committee to suggest any changes to the laws 20 January: The government proposes to suspend the three farm laws for 1.5 years and set up a joint committee to discuss the legislation. Farmers reject the proposal 26 January: Farmers hold tractor rallies in Delhi. In some places, particularly at Red Fort, it leads to violence after some protesters change their route. 22 October: The Supreme Court says protesters cannot block public roads indefinitely, but also clarifies it is not against people’s right to protest even on matters that are sub judice. 19 November: PM Modi addresses the nation, says the three farm laws to be repealed in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament 28-29 November: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passes the farm acts repeal bill 1 December: President gives assent to the bill to repeal the three acts 7 December: SKM meets to move towards ending the stir, raises some points of clarification 9 December: The farm stir is finally called-off after the Center clarifies all outstanding points. Farmers announce that all protest sites to start winding up from Dec 11