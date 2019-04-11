The promise of running a ferry on Yamuna still a promise

When Shipping Minister announced in 2014 that the Union government would start a service on the between Delhi and Agra, most laughed. is one of the Waterways of India, designated as NW-110 in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. It sounds grand. It isn’t.

A visit to a ghat of the river in Delhi next to the Kalindi Kunj metro station explains why: flowers and fruit offerings after religious services are dumped into the river at this spot. The water is frothy on the surface and pitch-black underneath. The stench is unbearable. It is hard to stand there, let alone imagine holiday makers and tourists boarding a boat.

Kahari Singh Kashyap, 48, is a diver who has worked that ghat for the last 35 years. He says water was potable 25 years ago. But as water from 156 sewage lines across the city is discharged into the river in addition to effluents it is hardly surprising that it is now filthy.

Kashyap had no clue that a service was proposed from Delhi to the Taj Mahal. Whether it was the remote hamlet of Chhainsa in Haryana or the temple town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, the story is the same: the Yamuna is no cleaner than the neighbourhood drain.

Shyam Sharma runs a 75-year old sweet shop in Vrindavan. “One could see the river bed underneath till 25 years ago, so clear was the water. But now the river stinks as all the drains in the city are discharged

into it,” he said.

Vrindavan is part of the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh and the Member of Parliament from Mathura is veteran actor Hema Malini. Voters are angry with the actress about star over her neglect of the constituency. The filthy Yamuna is one reason.

Built in 2003, the Gokul barrage or Mathura barrage was constructed to stabilize the flow of water from Yamuna. The 16-year old structure needs maintenance: the water entering Agra through the barrage is the same foamy discharge as in Delhi.

Malini was recently photographed with the farmers in her constituency working the fields. Branding it nothing more than a photo-op, the locals are livid that a field of wheat had to be destroyed for that one picture: because the actress landed in a helicopter.

Mathura goes to polls on April 18 and whether Malini will be able to retain her seat, only time will tell but the people in her constituency are far from satisfied with her work.

In Agra, reactions to the river are different. Anil Gupta, a 48-year old handloom shop owner in the Dayal Bagh residential colony of Agra, was all praise for the efforts by former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to clean the river.

“It was only during his tenure that one saw visible change in river sanitation. But not any more. It is filthy again and no one cares. International tourists throng the city but the administration couldn’t care less about a clean Yamuna,” he says.

In December 2014, Gadkari said the Netherlands government had agreed to prepare a technical report for the project which would include specifications regarding construction of barrages and two water-terminals at both ends of the Yamuna.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) engaged WAPCOS, a state-owned consultancy firm under the Ministry of Water Resources, to ascertain the feasibility of a Delhi-Agra service and prepare a report on the project. The agency is yet to submit its report.

Pending the detailed report, engineers working with the central and state governments have serious doubts over the proposal. A state government official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the Yamuna at Agra lacks the depth for plying a ferry.

“ There must be at least 10 meter water depth to make any kind of navigation on the river possible. A ferry cannot run in less than 10 metre water,” the official said.

So the promise of running a ferry on the Yamuna is just that – a promise. Cleaning the river and liberating it from sludge, filth and pollution is do-able. But the government is yet to achieve that.