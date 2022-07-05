Zee News' Rohit Ranjan detained for airing misleading video of Rahul Gandhi

Zee News TV anchor Rohit Ranjan was detained on Tuesday from his home near Delhi after the channel reportedly broadcast a misleading video of Rahul Gandhi, which showed the Congress leader referring to the accused in Udaipur killing as children. Ranjan had earlier apologised for the same.

A video on social media showed police trying to arrest the anchor amid loud argument and jostling as Ghaziabad cops also stepped in to take Ranjan away. The Ghaziabad police then detained him, reported NDTV.

In a tweet tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SSP Ghaziabad and ADG Zone Lucknow, Ranjan on Tuesday morning in Hindi wrote, "Chhatisgarh police is outside my home here to arrest me without informing the local police, is this legally right?"

Police had reportedly reached his home around 5.30 am on Tuesday.

Replying to Ranjan's tweet, Raipur Police said, "There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you the court’s warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in investigation and put your defence in court."

The news anchor is currently in the custody of the UP police, facing relatively lighter charges, NDTV reported.

Cases were filed against Ranjan in Rajasthan and after he played Gandhi's video on his show. The video was shared by BJP leaders like Rajyavardhan Rathore, Subrat Pathak, who have also been charged in an FIR.