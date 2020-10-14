JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Reply to students plea on no admission without clearing dues: HC to JNU
Business Standard

Zojila tunnel to give Srinagar valley and Leh all-weather connectivity

After a long wait, work on the much awaited Zojila tunnel will finally commence on Thursday after Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari initiates the first blasting at the 14.15 km long s

Topics
Zojila tunnel | Srinagar | NHIDCL

Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

Zojila
The project involves the construction of a 14.15 km-long tunnel at an altitude of about 3,000 metres under Zojila pass

After a long wait, work on the much awaited Zojila tunnel will finally commence on Thursday after Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari initiates the first blasting at the 14.15 km long structure. The tunnel assumes significance as it will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh on NH-1 with an approach road to Z-morh Tunnel and avalanche protection structures. The project has a history of re-bidding as attempts to award the project were not successful four times. It was eventually given to National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in July 2016 for implementation in the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode.

ALSO READ: Light at the end of the tunnel: Work on Zojila project to start on Thursday

The project involves the construction of a 14.15 km-long tunnel at an altitude of about 3,000 metres under Zojila pass (presently motorable only for 6 months in a year) on NH-1 connecting Srinagar and Leh through Dras and Kargil.

Zojila tunnel

chart

Map showing the alignment

chart

chart

chart

Some important features of the project are:

  • The project was first conceived in 2005
  • It was awarded to M/s.

    ITNL (IL&FS) in July 2017

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone at Leh and commenced the work on May 19, 2018
  • The project got stuck after M/s. IL&FS went into financial problems in July 2019
  • The contract was terminated on January 15, 2019
  • Fresh bids invited on June 10, 2020
  • On August 21, M/s. Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited was awarded the work for its quoted rate of Rs 4509.50 crore

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 14 2020. 19:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.