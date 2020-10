Zojila tunnel to give Srinagar valley and Leh all-weather connectivity

After a long wait, work on the much awaited will finally commence on Thursday after Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari initiates the first blasting at the 14.15 km long structure. The tunnel assumes significance as it will provide all-weather connectivity between valley and Leh on NH-1 with an approach road to Z-morh Tunnel and avalanche protection structures. The project has a history of re-bidding as attempts to award the project were not successful four times. It was eventually given to Highways and Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in July 2016 for implementation in the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode.

The project involves the construction of a 14.15 km-long tunnel at an altitude of about 3,000 metres under Zojila pass (presently motorable only for 6 months in a year) on NH-1 connecting and Leh through Dras and Kargil.

Map showing the alignment