Zomato delists delivery executive after Bengaluru woman claims assault

said Wednesday it has delisted a delivery executive after a woman in Bengaluru alleged that the executive hit her and left her with a bloodied nose.

Hitesha Chandranee posted videos on social media saying the executive assaulted her while she was on call with a company executive to figure out why her order was late. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

"And then the delivery guy came here. He was so rude... I didn't open the full door, I spoke to him from a gap in the door and told him am talking to the customer care... I told him I don't want the order since it was very late. But he refused to take the order and started screaming, 'bloody I am your slave or what'... It felt so threatening, I got scared and I tried to push the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from me and punched me. Then he ran away...," she said in an over 3 minute long video posted on her Instagram profile.

According to some media reports, the delivery executive said he acted in self defense and only hit the woman after she hit him first.

“We deeply regret this incident and apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform," said a spokesperson at Zomato.