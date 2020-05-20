Covid-19 delays delivery of first indigenous aircraft carrier by 6 months

The long wait for India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, is set to be even longer. Senior naval sources say the Covid-19 pandemic has set back the start of trials by at least six months — perhaps more if the lockdown and travel restrictions continue.

The first phase of the warship’s trials — termed basin trials — was initially scheduled to begin on March 12 at Cochin Shipyard (CSL), where INS Vikrant has been constructed. However, construction delays caused that to be moved back to April. Then, with the Covid-19 pandemic locking down ...