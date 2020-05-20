India sees record single-day spike of 5,600 Covid-19 cases, 40% cured

India saw a record jump of more than 5,600 Covid-19 cases in a single day taking the total confirmed cases to 1,06,750 even as nearly 40 per cent of the total patients were reported as cured by the health ministry on Wednesday.

There are 61,149 active cases in India of whom 6.9 percent require oxygen, ventilator support or intensive care unit treatment, while 42,297 have been cured. India had witnessed 3,303 Covid-19 deaths till Wednesday morning.

The Indian Council of Medical Research is also reviewing the use of anti-malaria drug HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) as prophylaxis by health workers and those in close contact with affected cases. On whether the use of the drug will be dropped after concerns were raised about its effectiveness and safety, Raman R Gangakhedkar, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases division, ICMR said, “We are gathering evidence based on which the decision will be taken."

Total number of tests conducted in the country have crossed 2.5 million with more than one lakh tests being conducted for the last two days, according to ICMR data.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said that India has fared better compared to the top ten countries with maximum Covid-19 cases in terms of total incidence and fatalities. Globally, 62 persons per hundred thousands are getting infected while in India the figure is much lower at 7.9.

India is the tenth highest in terms of total deaths reported by the countries.

“In countries such as Spain and the US more than 400 people per 100,000 have been infected,” Agarwal said.

He also said that the total population of the 15 most affected countries is around 1.42 billion as against India's population of 1.37 billion. “These 15 countries together have reported more than 36 lakh (3.6 million) cases, while in India with almost the same population we have seen just over a lakh (100,000) cases till now. In terms of deaths the top 15 countries account for 270,000 deaths while in India the figure is 3,303,” Agarwal said.