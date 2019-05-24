IAF certifies 'green fuel', could save 10 crore litres of fuel annually

During the Republic Day Parade on January 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a bold statement of its intent to go green by including an AN-32 transport aircraft, powered partly by biofuel, in the flypast over New Delhi.

On Friday, the door was opened to powering the broader IAF fleet with a blend of biofuel and normal aviation turbine fuel (ATF), when the Centre for Military Aviation Certification (CEMILAC) cleared the blending of 10 per cent biofuel across the entire fleet of over 100 AN-32 aircraft. Each year, the IAF consumes about 100 crore litres of ATF to power its varied ...