India pitches its defence, aerospace products to foreign countries

In an unusual thrust to meet ambitious export targets, Indian defence officials on Friday made a pitch for defence and aerospace products to over 50 foreign military attaches posted with their embassies in New Delhi. The Indian officials talked up the growing logic of buying Indian defence products, the export of which shot up from Rs 4,682 crore ($660 million) in 2017-18 to Rs 10,500 crore ($1.47 billion) last year.

The defence ministry is shooting to triple exports over this enhanced figure over the next five years. The Defence Production Policy of 2018 (DPrP-2018) stipulates an ...