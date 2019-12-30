JUST IN
Navy plans to build 24 submarines, 6 of them nuclear powered: Report

In its report tabled this month, the Navy stated that there are presently 15 conventional submarines and two nuclear submarines in its fleet.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The navy has refused to commission the Khanderi into service until all its defects and deficiencies are rectified

To strengthen its underwater fleet, the Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, including six nuclear attack submarines, a parliamentary panel was told.

The Navy also told the panel that Medium Refit Life Certification (MRLC) of submarine Sindhuraj has been held up since the Russian side has not been able to submit bank guarantees and integrity pact due to sanctions imposed by the US.

In its report tabled this month, the Navy stated that there are presently 15 conventional submarines and two nuclear submarines in its fleet. The Indian Navy has two nuclear submarines INS Arihant and INS Chakra, with the latter being leased from Russia.

Majority of the conventional submarines are over 25 years old. Thirteen submarines age between 17 and 32 years, it said.

“Eighteen (conventional) + six SSN (nuclear attack submarines) are planned...,” it stated.

The Indian Ocean Region, the area of operations of the Indian Navy has witnessed rising activities of the Chinese Navy. On its part, the Indian Navy has been revamping its infrastructure, including procuring new ships.
First Published: Mon, December 30 2019. 00:42 IST

