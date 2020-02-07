No coordination in procurement, forces could be fighting in silos

Owing to the absence of tri-service coordination in buying radio equipment, the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) could find themselves cut off from each other in future operations, simply because they are unable to communicate and share data.

In planning and procuring their next generation of tactical radio sets, all three services are moving in completely different directions, which could result in their being isolated in battle and unable to coordinate operations. The IAF is equipping its aircraft and ground stations with cutting edge “software defined ...