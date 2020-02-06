UK eager to help India design second indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vishal

The British minister for defence procurement, James Heappey, has confirmed the UK’s eagerness to assist the Indian Navy with designing and building its second indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vishal.

Asked whether the UK had offered carrier design cooperation at the political level, Heappey affirmed: “Very much so! At the very highest level.” Cooperation on aircraft carrier design was also discussed on November 28 in an India-UK meeting in New Delhi. Terming aircraft carrier design “the most totemic” of UK-India cooperation ...