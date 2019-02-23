Zeus Numerix at cutting edge of Make-in-India defence technology

In Aero India 2019, Indian exhibitors pay vast amounts to showcase weapons and equipment they are building with technologies licensed from foreign vendors. However, there are also a handful of Indian innovators with such technological confidence that they do not even bother to rent a display booth.

One such company is Zeus Numerix, whose co-founders Abhishek Jain and Basant Kumar Gupta move from one client meeting to another. For a company with only 40 employees, their impressive string of technological innovations makes them sought after by the Defence Research and Development ...