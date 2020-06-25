Blocking China goods to hinder electronics companies' plans for recovery

The ongoing friction between the port and Customs authorities in India and China may derail electronics manufacturers’ plans for recovery before the festive season starts. With consignments stuck at ports in the two countries, manufacturers now fear a severe impact on their festive season plans if the issue is not resolved by mid-July.

As the authorities hold back consignments from China at Indian ports, leading manufacturers are stuck in limbo. After disruption in supplies from China between March and May, shipments began to revive only in June. Most manufactures had ...