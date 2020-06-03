Cabinet decisions on agrarian reforms will transform the sector: PM Modi

The decisions taken by the on Wednesday removing restrictions on the purchase and sale of crops have fulfilled a decades-old demand of the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Tweeting in Hindi and English, he said these decisions will have a very positive impact on rural India, especially industrious

"Long-pending agrarian reforms will enable the transformation of the sector," he said.

Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 will pave the way for the creation of "One India, One Market", he noted.

Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 will pave the way for the creation of One India, One Market. There are provisions which increase usage of technology and enable effective dispute resolution mechanisms. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2020

"There are provisions which increase usage of technology and enable effective dispute resolution mechanisms," Modi said.

(Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 approved by the Cabinet will ensure our get greater freedom to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters while also protecting farmers' interests, he said.