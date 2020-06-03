JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economic Revival » Agriculture » News

Covid-19 could see the govt missing the $5-trillion economy deadline
Business Standard

Cabinet decisions on agrarian reforms will transform the sector: PM Modi

Tweeting in Hindi and English, he said these decisions will have a very positive impact on rural India, especially industrious farmers

Topics
Union Cabinet | PM Narendra Modi | Modi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
'There are provisions which increase usage of technology and enable effective dispute resolution mechanisms,' Modi said

The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday removing restrictions on the purchase and sale of crops have fulfilled a decades-old demand of the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Tweeting in Hindi and English, he said these decisions will have a very positive impact on rural India, especially industrious farmers.

"Long-pending agrarian reforms will enable the transformation of the sector," he said.

Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 will pave the way for the creation of "One India, One Agriculture Market", he noted.

"There are provisions which increase usage of technology and enable effective dispute resolution mechanisms," Modi said.

Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 approved by the Cabinet will ensure our farmers get greater freedom to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters while also protecting farmers' interests, he said.
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 19:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY