Covid-19 crisis: In 2020, housing launches fell below demonetisation levels

The Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy has dragged the housing market further down during the first half of 2020.

At 42,000, new housing units launched during the period in the top seven urban clusters (NCR, MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad) fell even lower than post- period, data from Anarock showed.

Unsold units declined marginally as sales overtook launches but higher inventory at the entry-level segment (below Rs 40 lakh) indicates mid-to-low income group has been hit the hardest.



