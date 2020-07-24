JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economic Revival » Other » News

Apple starts manufacturing flagship iPhone 11 model at Chennai plant
Business Standard

Covid-19 crisis: In 2020, housing launches fell below demonetisation levels

At 42,000, new housing units launched during the period in the top seven urban clusters (NCR, MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad) fell even lower than post-demonetisation period

Topics
Housing demand | Real Estate  | Lockdown

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Housing demand fell 22% in H2 2019 amid slowdown in real estate market
Unsold units declined marginally as sales overtook launches but higher inventory at the entry-level segment (below Rs 40 lakh) indicates mid-to-low income group has been hit the hardest.

The Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy has dragged the housing market further down during the first half of 2020.

At 42,000, new housing units launched during the period in the top seven urban clusters (NCR, MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad) fell even lower than post-demonetisation period, data from Anarock showed.

Unsold units declined marginally as sales overtook launches but higher inventory at the entry-level segment (below Rs 40 lakh) indicates mid-to-low income group has been hit the hardest.


chart


chart
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 22:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY