As many as 79 per cent of respondents said that their income levels have been impacted due to Covid-19, according to a survey conducted by PwC. Despite this, howver, a majority of respondents (52 per cent) are hopeful of an within the next 12 months. This optimism stems from their their view that the crisis can pave for better digital enablement, collaboration, reforms and improved focus on the common man. The survey was part of the report by the consultants on "Full Potential Revival and Growth -- Charting India's Medium Term Journey".