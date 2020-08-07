Modi govt committed to holistic development of weavers: Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government is committed for the holistic development of the community in the country, Union Home Minister said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'vocal for local' will surely boost the morale of the sector and all should take a pledge to support "vocal for handmade" to help realise Modi's dream of a self-reliant India.

" is committed for the holistic development of our community. PM Modi's mantra of 'Vocal for Local' will surely boost the morale of sector.

"Let us all pledge to support #Vocal4Handmade to help realise PM @NarendraModi's dream of a self-reliant India," he said.

Shah said for the first time since 2014, true skills of the hardworking are being nurtured and they are being given their due credit.

"To further promote them, PM @NarendraModi in 2015 declared 7th Aug as #NationalHandloomDay to bring them into the mainstream of India's development," he said.