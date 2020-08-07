JUST IN
Modi govt committed to holistic development of weavers: Amit Shah

In a series of tweets, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'vocal for local' will surely boost the morale of the handloom sector

Press Trust of India 

High-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on preparedness to tackle flood situations in different parts of country, in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
Shah said for the first time since 2014, true skills of the hardworking weavers are being nurtured and they are being given their due credit

The Narendra Modi government is committed for the holistic development of the weavers community in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'vocal for local' will surely boost the morale of the handloom sector and all should take a pledge to support "vocal for handmade" to help realise Modi's dream of a self-reliant India.

"Modi govt is committed for the holistic development of our weavers community. PM Modi's mantra of 'Vocal for Local' will surely boost the morale of handloom sector.

"Let us all pledge to support #Vocal4Handmade to help realise PM @NarendraModi's dream of a self-reliant India," he said.

Shah said for the first time since 2014, true skills of the hardworking weavers are being nurtured and they are being given their due credit.

"To further promote them, PM @NarendraModi in 2015 declared 7th Aug as #NationalHandloomDay to bring them into the mainstream of India's development," he said.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 19:16 IST

