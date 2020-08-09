New defence measures a game changer for indigenous firms: India Inc

The measures announced by the Narendra Modi government to embargo 101 defence items for import starting December can be a game changer for indigenous companies and help scale up local manufacturing base. Chief executive officers (CEOs) of defence companies said if the plan is implemented well, this will help India become a net exporter, instead of net importer of these defence items. “This will be a step towards making the Make In India vision become real.

This is how the US became a world leader in manufacturing military hardware. It is the private sector which delivers ...